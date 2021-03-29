First Growth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,500 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.27. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.