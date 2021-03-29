First Growth Capital Management LLC Invests $6.38 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 4.5% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Growth Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $525,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 229.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 187,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Five9 stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,260. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.