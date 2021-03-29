First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of First Horizon worth $64,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

