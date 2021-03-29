First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FEMS opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $45.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter.

