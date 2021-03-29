First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter.

