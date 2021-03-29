First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. Manitex International comprises 2.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.