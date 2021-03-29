First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,883. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

