First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Increases Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Silicom makes up 6.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 5.42% of Silicom worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SILC. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

