First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.52 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,995. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $111.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

