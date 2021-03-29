First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

