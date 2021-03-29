Flamingo (FLM) Trading 22.2% Higher This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $95.39 million and approximately $133.04 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

