FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.33

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 43205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.