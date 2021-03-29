FlypMe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,401.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $512,616.01 and $1,401.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.77 or 0.00618101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

