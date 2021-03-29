Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,634 shares during the quarter. Forma Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Forma Therapeutics worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

FMTX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

