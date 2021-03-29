Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $100,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $182.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

