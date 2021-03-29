Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Franklin Resources worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

