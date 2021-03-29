Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,645 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

