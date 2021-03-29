Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,425 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.41. 58,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.