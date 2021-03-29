Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.11. 178,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $437.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

