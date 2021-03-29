Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.