Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $157,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,850 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

