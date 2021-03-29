Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.91. 3,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,352. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

