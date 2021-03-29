Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,207 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 694,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 337,553 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,745. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $98.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

