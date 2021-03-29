Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

