FY2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 232,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

