Fyooz Market Cap Reaches $8.44 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $311,394.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00059195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $558.29 or 0.00959107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00078606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,083,810 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Fyooz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.