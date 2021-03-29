GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. As a meme stock, the company’s shares got a boost recently. Prior to this, shares were on a high after the company announced the formation of a strategic committee for accelerating transformation. GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February. However, store closures have been a drag. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to decline in store base and reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

Get GameStop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GME. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush cut GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth $164,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.