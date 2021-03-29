General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Cowen from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.18. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $181.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,883,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.