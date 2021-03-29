Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENH opened at $1.90 on Monday. Generation Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

