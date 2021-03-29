Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLLF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

A number of analysts have commented on GDLLF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

