Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $91.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

