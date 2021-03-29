Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.84 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

