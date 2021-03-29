Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.45. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.