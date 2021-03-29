Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,693.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,958 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

