Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.52 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 462.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,318 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 182,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

ODFL opened at $235.75 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

