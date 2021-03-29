Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

