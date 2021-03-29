Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.34 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.