Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,625 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.