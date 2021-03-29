Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,305 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

