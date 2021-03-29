Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00338660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003996 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars.

