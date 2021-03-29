Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.