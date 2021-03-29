Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.00967249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00079097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

