Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce sales of $431.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.51 million and the lowest is $414.00 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Graco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,659,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. 742,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,404. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

