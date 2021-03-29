Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.62 ($27.79).

GYC stock opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.70.

Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

