Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,515 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Green Dot worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.