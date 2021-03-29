Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 25,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,420,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,484 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.