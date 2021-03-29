Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Critical Comparison

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 1.67 $9.41 million $2.11 9.43 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.33 $25.26 million $6.20 13.33

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.92% 9.59% 0.76% Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.60%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

