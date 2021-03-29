Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 972,671 shares of company stock worth $155,427,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $135.57 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

