Guess’ (GES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.08.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

