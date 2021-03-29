Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,792 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.